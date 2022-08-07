Lower Sussex's dreams of winning the Senior League Softball World Series were dashed when Waco, Texas scored 9 runs in the 6th inning of a 9-5 championship game win in Roxana Sunday night.
The host team representing Sussex County led 3-0 going into the decisive sixth frame, thanks to Jaya Schaub's first inning RBI single, a wild pitch to bring in a second run in that inning, and then Lily Hoban's sac fly in the 5th inning.
That appeared to be a crucial insurance run, but then 8 straight Texas batters reached base with one out in the next inning, with the critical blow being the grand slam from Ky-Li Alonzo that brought the game to 9-3.
Delaware would fight back in their last at-bat, getting RBIs from Hoban and Schaub, but a strikeout with the tying run on deck ended Lower Sussex's dreams of their first World Series title, and second for Delaware in the past 5 years.
Lower Sussex finished the tournament 5-2, with both losses coming to Texas due to huge 6th innings.