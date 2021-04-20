A tractor-trailer attempting to cross Smith's Bridge over Brandywine Creek caused non-structural damage to the bridge on Monday, April 19, 2021.
A wood beam above the east side entryway was damaged along with several wood slats, but Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said the bridge remained structurally sound and was reopened to traffic once the truck was cleared.
The truck's trailer however was partially torn open and the front section of the trailer roof peeled back.
New Castle County police said the driver was charged with inattentive driving along with several commercial truck violations.
Smith's Bridge was originally built in 1839 and survived until Halloween of 1961 when it was set on fire.
The bridge was rebuilt, but without a cover.
A DelDOT project eventually not only restored the covered bridge but also reinforced it.