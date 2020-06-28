A Wilmington man was killed after running a red light on his motorcycle and hitting a car, according to State Police.
Troopers said it happened at the intersection of Limestone Road and Laura Ave. - near Stanton Middle School - just after noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Investigators said cars were stopped at the traffic light when the biker decided to go around the stopped cars and through the intersection at a high rate of speed. As a car was turning left, the motorcycle ran into the passenger side of the vehicle - throwing the man off the bike. He later died at the hospital.
Troopers said they're still investigating.