Delaware state House Representatives unanimously passed legislation Tuesday making it harder for those with domestic violence-related charges or court orders against them from obtaining or possessing firearms.
"Why is this significant? In Delaware, in the past five years, of the 41 domestic violence-related fatalities, 29 of those have involved firearms," said Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax) on May 18, 2021. "Seventy percent of domestic violence fatalities are involving firearms. It is my hope that this legislation will seek to reduce that number."
House Bill 124, brought to the floor by Griffith, does two important things in the interest of protecting individuals who are victims of domestic violence.
"First, it strikes the language ex parte order from a person who is prohibited from owning or possessing a deadly weapon, and what this does is, currently in Delaware law, if there's an ex parte order, that person, if they possessed firearms, would not be charged with being a person prohibited, even if they knew that they had a current [Protection From Abuse Order] filed against them," Griffith said. "What this...bill does is requires that any person who knows that they're subject to a family court PFA regardless of, whether that's an ex parte order or not, that they are barred from possessing deadly weapons. Secondly, it requires that any person who knows they're the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, active indictment, or information for any felony under the under the laws of the United States or Delaware, or any misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, that they are prohibited from purchasing a firearm."
The Senate will now consider the bill.
"Victims of domestic abuse will be able to gain some peace of mind knowing their abusers must turn in their weapons while there is an active order of protection against them," said Sen. Laura Sturgeon, the lead Senate sponsor, in an issued statement. "Self-defense is often cited as an important reason for gun ownership. In that same vein, self-defense is an important reason to deny domestic abusers access to guns. I am proud to be the Senate sponsor of this important piece of legislation."