Three weeks after a bill looking to increase Delaware's minimum wage took a major step out of a committee, another bill looking to take a deeper look at its economic impacts failed Tuesday.
House Bill 147, introduced by Rep. Brian Shupe (R-Ellendale/Lincoln), failed 7-6 in a partisan vote of the Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee on May 11, 2021.
Shupe's bill estimated a $45-85K study would have taken at least 45-90 days, to see how raising Delaware's minimum wage, in the case of Senate Bill 15 to $15/hour, would affect the entire payroll structure of businesses.
"My fear is that without looking at actual, empirical evidence, is that we get to a point that we're voting on something that could potential put more people on the unemployment line than actually helping them."
Shupe cited a recent Congressional Budget Office study that showed that 900,000 people would get raises, but 1.4 million people could lose jobs if the minimum wage is raised to that level.
"The main driver for the 1.4 million people that were projected to be unemployed were for small business simply being able to sustain the employment levels that they had, let alone expand. That's something we have to take into consideration as we look for a path forward in increasing minimum wage."
Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) said while he appreciated Shupe's quest for more data, he feels he already knows more relevant information.
"The difference of what we are comparing compared to our neighboring states, especially Maryland, which has the longest border with Delaware, is the economical data that is most meaningful to me."
Delaware's minimum wage is $9.25 an hour, while Maryland's is at $11.75.
Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Arden/Claymont) said there is more than just an economic benefit to getting the minimum wage done as quickly as possible.
"The social determinants of health in Delaware really do indicate, it really provides all the data that we need. The time for action is now, and we don't have the luxury of waiting."
SB15 is expected to soon head to the House floor for a full vote, if it passes, it will head to Governor Carney for approval.