A bill that helps to keep more low-income Delawareans in their homes by creating the right to legal representation when faced with the home removal process was cleared from the state House Housing & Community Affairs committee Wednesday.
"This bill supports poor Delawareans," said the SS1 for SB101's main sponsor Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle). "This bill creates the right to legal counsel, creating an even playing field for poor people."
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 101, seeks to avoid evictions as often as possible, citing that Delaware' sees 18,000 evictions each year in a state where there are only 101,000 rental households, each of which creates a strain on the state.
David Atkins, Executive Director of the Community Legal Aid Society, says the First State is unique in its distinction that legal representation currently isn't required in landlord-tenant court.
"There's a huge asymmetry in representation as a result. Over 85% of landlords are represented either by a lawyer or by their Form 50 agent. Fewer than 5% of tenants are represented in these matters," he said. "This was not our statistics, these are statistics done by the University of Delaware. They did a random sampling 300 eviction cases in the state of Delaware over a three year period, and they published their [findings.]"
The bill had been tabled in committee in June of last year so House members could conduct some conversations of their own, particularly with landlord representatives in an attempt to balance what certain members of the committee saw as unfair.
Among the changes in the substitute include representation to include non-attorneys pending Supreme Court amendment, negating representation qualifications for housing subsidy reduction proceedings, there's no cause of action in instances where representation might not be available, creates and funds the Right To Counsel Coordinator, removes certain requirements for a landlord to have to present a tenant with information about their right to representation, and removes access to the program if a renter threatens harm or damage to the landlord or property respectively.
The bill still maintains renters facing eviction whose household income is lower than 200% of the federal poverty line have a right to legal representation, that the program will be operated in connection the Attorney General's Office which will contact and provide the representation, maintains some instances of where a landlord must provide renters with information about the program during tenancy and the during eviction process, and creates the Rental Eviction Diversion Program to help resolve funding and payment issues.
The hearing was a bit contentious at times. Rep. Stephanie Bolden (D-Wilmington) said she was never informed during the bill's hold of meetings taking place with either side's stakeholders, and Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) said he's already losing bodies from his district who saw this bill coming down the pipeline.
"Let me tell you what's going to happen with this bill, because I already know, I've already seen it. I actually lost constituents to this bill. They moved away," he said. "I very much feel for the people that you're trying to help. Representative. I really do. And there are people out there who need help, which is why the advocate idea works. But for the sake of $3.6 million to provide a lawyer to one side of this in order to push out the other side that very practical application. That's seriously troublesome."
The bill was released from a committee made up of 11 members with six affirmative votes, four favorable, two on its merits.
Because of these changes and the filing of a substitute in the place of the original SB101, should the new legislation pass a full House vote after its release, it will need to return to the Senate for another round of passage.