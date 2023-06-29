Automatic speed cameras could be coming to Delaware's work zones and residential areas under a bill that passed Legislative Hall Wednesday.
The Delaware Senate voted 14 (yes), 6 (no), 1 (not voting) to pass House Substitute 1 for House Bill 94, that creates a five-year trial run of a system that would allow cameras if excessive speed is proven inside work zones or residential areas.
The residential area cameras would first require a DelDOT study to show the 85th percentile speed was at least 5 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Once installed, similar to the ones placed on I-95 in Wilmington during the "Restore the Corridor" project, the threshold for a civil ticket would be placed at 11 m.p.h. over the limit, and be issued to the owner of the vehicle.
State Sen. David Lawson (R-Marydel) voiced concerns about those receiving tickets not being able to confront their "artificial intelligence" accuser.
"I'm concerned about it's tracked by license number. So we're going to accuse the car of speeding, because there's no identity to the driver? That's a problem, but granted the owner is assumed to be responsible, I get that."
State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) had concerns over signage near the cameras, while state Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) asked DelDOT Deputy Director Mark Lutz if there would be an initial warning system like was done on I-95.
"There's nothing that would stop us from issuing warnings, just like we did for the I-95 pilot program."
HB 94 says that any revenue can be used to pay the cost of the system, including staff and consultant fees, but any additional revenue would be sent to the Office of Highway Safety for education, enforcement, engineering, and expenses.
Sen. Lawson was skeptical of where the money from the civil fines without driver's license points will ultimately flow.
"You think these cameras won't be used as a cash cow in these smaller municipalities that are hard up for money? It will be. That's my concern, and I can't support this."
Speed cameras are used nearby to Delaware along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, work zones in Maryland, along major and minor roads in Montgomery County, Maryland, and in Washington, D.C.