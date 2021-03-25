A bill requiring public middle and high schools to provide feminine hygiene products in bathrooms for students is now heading to the governor's desk.
House Bill 20 passed unanimously in the state Senate Thursday, March 25, 2021, after passing in the state House last week.
The measure requires menstrual hygiene products in a minimum of half the bathrooms used by students in grades 6-12. It also requires publication on the school's website, the location of the bathrooms where the products are provided. Schools are to consult with the school nurse on what products will be offered.
"The genesis of the bill...is the understanding that girls left school early or missed school entirely due to a lack of period supplies," said Senator Kyle Evans Day (D-Brandywine Hundred).
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) expressed his support for the measure.
"As our kids start going back into school after all the stresses over the course of the last year, I think one of the last things they need to be worrying about is something like this, so to be able to provide this and ensure that the dollars are there on behalf of our kids, especially our girls, I think that's something that's extremely important."
The measure's sponsor in the House, House Majority Leader Val Longhurst (D-Bear) previously stated House Bill 20 is about equity.
"Products are not a luxury, and they are an essential item for our daily lives. Cost can be barrier. People of all ages struggle at some point in their lives to afford period products. The problem is magnified for low-income families which puts stress on the children as they mature," she said. "We have the opportunity and responsibility to take a stand for period equality by making tampons and pads available to all students who need them. Improving access to safe sanitary products will help students go about their daily lives with dignity and without shame or worry."
The note contains a fiscal measure and will cost each district $4,053.