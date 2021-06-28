A bill heading to the governor's desk would restrict bail for those charged with violent felonies who commit another violent felony while out on bond for the first offense.

As suggested by its title, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 7 as amended by Senate Amendment 1, Senate Amendment 2, and House Amendment 4, the legislation has undergone significant scrutiny and careful surgery.

All eight no votes came from Democrats who said the bill was a regression in progress, with a theme being they believed the legislation would impact primarily minority groups while doing little to address the root causes of violence in Wilmington and Dover.

'Simply stated, this narrative that bail reform has led to an increase in crime, and-or alternatively, that individuals out on bail are engaged in new criminal activity in a way they were not before the new bail bill is simply that: myth. It is not true," said Rep. Sean Lynn, who added later, "Looking at this bill, it sets us back. This bill will have proven--proven--deleterious effects on women, poor people, people of color. What is not proven, what cannot be shown through data, and what is demonstrably untrue, is that this bill will do anything to curb firearm violence in Wilmington or Dover; that this bill will do anything to preclude individuals from committing new criminal activity while out on bail. This bill will not work. It is regressive."

Rep. Sherae'a Moore echoed those sentiments, stating that while she knows the intent of the bill has had her life touched by gun violence, she thinks it will do too much harm to minority groups.

"Gun violence is increasing across the state--not just in the city, but the entire state, even in my district. However, I do not think this legislation addresses that concern appropriately," she said. "This legislation will harm Black and brown in low income communities. This is a step backwards from the important criminal justice reform and racial justice efforts we have all ben working so hard on."

Supporting the bill, Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha tearfully recalled 14-year-old Christopher Smith, shot while riding his bike, and reflected on Smith's inability to ever live up to his full potential now. He said Wilmington has for too long been under the crushing grip of violence in the city, and something needs to be done.

He said in 2020, Wilmington Police made 307 gun arrests, with 148 of them having prior arrests--one of whom had six prior arrests in the same year.

"You want to see human misery? It's seniors fearful, living under siege, a constant threat of violence," Chukwuocha said. "It's children who live right across the street from a playground, and their parents won't let them go to. It's six-year-olds attending their first day of flag football practice--first day ever, brand new mouthpieces and brand new cleats, and so ready to enjoy this new experience--and having that experience, interrupted by gun violence fewer than 100 yards from them. That's the misery."

The bill passed 32 to 8, with 1 absent.

Read the full bill here: