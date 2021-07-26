The voices of Delaware veterans helped to craft legislation introduced by U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester which would help provide better healthcare services for those who experienced the trials of war.
"Since we've been in office, we've been trying to really hear the voices of our veterans across the state," Blunt Rochester said. "In some of the roundtable discussions, we started hearing from veterans that we've expanded opportunities for them to get care out in the community, but many times the caregivers don't have the veterans experience, or cultural competency of veterans."
That led to her bill, the Veterans’ Culturally Competent Care Act, which hopes to provide "evidence-based mental health treatment from private providers," like the services already required to be provided by VA mental health providers.
"A lot of times, you might have an individual that has experienced things that are unique because of their veteran experience. And so this will allow for those individuals who are providing the care to be trained, and to really be able to recognize things that they might not have even learned in school before," she said. "Our goal is to make sure that our veterans are getting the best possible service, but that it also relates to their past experience and their current experience, and hopefully prepares them for the future as well."
The representative said the bill looks to address the worsening suicide rate among veterans, and incentivize more people to seek out mental health care if they know it's going to be better tailored to the experiences they've had.
"This is a bill that really wants to focus on making sure that those individuals who are giving care to our veterans are grounded, and are able to provide the right resources to them," she said. "I'm really proud of it, because it's something that came from Delaware. We've already got great momentum and support behind the bill, and I'm looking forward to it hopefully getting to President Biden's desk."
She said, above all else, the veterans of the United States deserve the best care possible.
"Not only did we have challenges before, but we're still coming through a pandemic, and so that exacerbates those challenges as well," Blunt Rochester said. "Our goal is to expand on the number of professionals that can provide that right kind of mental health support, particularly for our veterans. They deserve it. They put in for us. We've got to make sure at every opportunity we get, we can support them."
The Veteran's Culturally Competent Care Act would:
- Requiring all private mental health providers to follow the same standards and requirements as VA mental health providers.
- Require providers to take courses on military culture and on evaluation and management of suicide, PTSD, TBI, and military sexual trauma (MST).
- Reporting back to Congress the progress made by private providers in completing these requirements.
It has the support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the American Psychological Association, Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute, the Association of VA Psychologist Leaders, the Association of VA Social Workers, and the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs.