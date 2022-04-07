Lawmakers Thursday swiftly passed a bill through the state House which, once it makes its way through the Senate, will send almost all Delawareans $300 to help combat rising costs due to inflation.
House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst previously said the legislation already had support from all four caucuses across both chambers and that the General Assembly would be moving as quickly as possible to ensure the money started being delivered in June. So far, that's held true, as HB360 was introduced on April 1, 2022, and has already sailed through the Administration Committee, a full House floor vote, and now heads to the Senate.
"I know we've had a lot of iterations, with maybe a gas tax, or possibly $100 rebates, but it was coming together with the Republicans and Representative [Dan] Short. We decided $300 was a good amount rebate for Delawareans," Longhurst said. "So this bill provides a $300 direct payment to every Delaware resident taxpayer to help cope with the rising costs of gas, groceries, and everything else impacted by high inflation right now."
More than 600,000 Delawareans who filed a 2020 tax return would receive a rebate check as Delaware rests in a strong financial position with a $1 billion surplus and $200 million in DEFAC projected revenue.
But also, to address some concerns after the idea was initially presented that some deserving Delawareans don't file taxes, Longhurst said they'll be covered as well.
"Delawareans who didn't file 2020 income tax, because they weren't required to, are still eligible for the $300 relief rebate. This covers those who didn't earn enough to pay income taxes--like seniors, students, and the very poor. Somewhere around 150,000 Delawareans could fall into this category," Longhurst said. "The Department of Finance will comb through the database held by other state agencies, like the DMV, to find more residents who are eligible for the rebate, and send them checks as they are identified. Within six months the Department of Finance will set up that secure website for eligible residents who weren't identified by other means, to request the rebates."
House Minority Leader Dan Short said watching Maryland currently try to address the same kinds of relief through a gas tax holiday and seeing them in "a little bit of a quandary" as citizens pressure for an extension let him know Delaware was making the right decision to go with direct payments to help.
"I think we've done the right thing," Short said. "What we have done is equivalent, depending on the car or truck that you drive, to multiple weeks of relief with gas, but as others have said, it could go to groceries or anything else. So I think we're doing the right thing. I would also caution my colleagues, I think we could do more."
While the bill was mostly heralded by representatives as a successful bipartisan effort, HB360 was not without its critics. Republican Rep. Jeff Spiegelman made clear that, while he'd be voting in favor of the bill, he wished there was another option to help Delawareans.
"I'd very much like to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to work on some sort of mechanism so that, in the future if we do have a surplus of this magnitude or like this, that we don't have to necessarily get creative or get bipartisan as a way of returning money back to the people of Delaware," Spiegelman said. "Instead, it'd automatically happen as a result of work done by this body."
The bill passed on a vote of 35 affirmative, with three no votes from Republican Representatives Richard Collins, Bryan Shupe, and Michael Smith, and three absent.