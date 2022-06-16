Mail-in balloting could become a standard part of Delaware's elections if one of a pair of bills that cleared a state Senate committee gets signed into law.
Senate Bill 320 would allow Delaware voters to receive a ballot within 7-30 days of an election, but primary sponsor Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Brandywine Hundred) said it would be an opt-in situation, as opposed to 2020 when applications were sent to all Delaware voters.
"No applications for a mail ballot would be mailed proactively to registered voters, but applications would be available online, and in-person via paper application form."
Evans Gay added that the 2020 election proved to be a successful trial run with 160,000 mail ballots cats in a voting process that is done in at least some form within 23 states.
"Mail balloting was not only possible, but effective and secure. It was a way for many individuals to participate in the voting system."
Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Laurel/Delmar) questioned if this would make some of the long lines seen in 2020 even worse.
"It would be a process to take place at the help desk, so outside of the main check-in. If this were to pass, I would have our county offices look at the staffing of polling places and look to see if they need to add an additional election officer at help desk locations," said Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence.
Richardson also questioned the legality of mail-in voting, bringing in attorney Janice Lorrah to argue that interpretations of the state Constitution wouldn't allow the Delaware Legislature to add mail-in balloting without a Constitutional amendment.
"That phrase 'may offer to vote', has been interpreted by courts to mean 'to physically present a ballot at a polling place," Lorrah said.
Richardson also submitted an amendment that will be heard in front of the entire state Senate that would remove dropboxes as an option, but anyone going to the Department of Elections office to drop off their ballot must provide identification and sign a record. A person could would also be restricted to delivering three ballots or less.
The committee cleared that bill, and also HB25, that allows for same-day voter registration.
Richardson made a push for any ballots cast by someone who registered on Election Day to be considered a provisional ballot.
A house amendment filed by Rep. Mike Ramone on the topic failed mostly on party lines last week.
Senate Bill 320 is on Thursday's agenda to be heard by the entire state Senate.