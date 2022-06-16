Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.