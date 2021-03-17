A bill that would expand funding for Delaware's K-3 special education programs passed through the House Education Committee Wednesday.
Delaware HB 86 would create a three-year stepladder of additional funding, eventually adding $11.8 million in state funding, with another $4.3 in local matching funds, into the programs that serve 2,242 Delaware students.
Increasing the funding was part of the Equity in Education settlement, but Rep. Richard Collins (R-Millsboro/Selbyville) questioned why more money needs to be spent on special needs programs.
"Each and every time we're told we need more mental health, more I don't know. At what point is an American student told stand on your own two feet, work hard, and make something of yourselves?"
Education Committee Vice-Chair Kimberly Williams (D-Stanton/Newport) responded to his comment.
"When students have educational need, it's not by choice. It's our job to provide resources to every student, and we have to do our best at this. If this means providing more funding and resources to our children, than I'm all for that."
Collins then called for better oversight on special education.
"Would it be wise at some point to put together a group to study what we do in special needs funding and resources vs. what actual results are being achieved? That's really the question I'm asking here."
Williams welcomed him to bring the idea to a vote, but said she trusts the system in place.
"If you want to bring up a bill, you could introduce that bill, but I have full faith in the educators who are evaluating these students. My students were caught very early on, they were developmentally delayed, they received services by various agencies, and they have both graduated from college."
Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown/Long Neck) said she hopes the additional money can help expand the definition of special education, creating aid for Spanish-speaking students who live in the Indian River School District she represents.
"The district has done a wonderful job out of local funds bringing those children up. To be able to have this designation, and have these funds more appropriately designated makes a big difference to those students where it's not as much that they can't learn, it's that they haven't had the opportunity to learn, or the right engagement to learn."
Rep. Sean Matthews (D-Claymont) said expanding the special needs programs more into early-elementary grades could have the effect of getting students in, and then out, of the special education system quicker.
"A lot of the students who I believe are being identified later have learning disabilities, which is a mismatch between ability and performance. The point of special education, if it's done right, is not to be forever. I hope if this were to path we would be identifying needs or certain areas we could address early on that would have a long-term effect."
The bill would level out funding for K-3 students to match what is done at the 4-12th grade levels.
A timetable for consideration by the full House has not been determined.