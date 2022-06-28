The next portion of a gun package, sponsored by Delaware Democrats, aimed at preventing most Delawareans under the age of 21 from purchasing or owning a firearm cleared the General Assembly Tuesday.
House Bill 451 passed the Delaware Senate on the 14-7 party lines, but not before an amendment was tacked on that would allow anyone ages 18-20 who already legally possesses a gun to maintain ownership of the gun.
Democrats said the goal of the amendment was to squash any argument that they were "looking to take away people's guns."
Still, Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View/Bethany Beach) expressed concern that HB 451 takes away a Constitutional right of someone legally of age.
"An 18 year old gets married, he has a home. Unless is wife is over 21, he can't have a firearm in his home to protect it. Is that what we really want to do? That's taking his right to bear arms and protect his family completely away."
State Senate President Pro Temp. Dave Sokola (D-Newark) said the goal of the bill was to try to prevent the mass shootings seen in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York earlier this year.
"While we have recognized that young people should not be allowed to purchase handguns since the 1960s, you somehow can still walk into a sporting goods store on your 18th birthday in Delaware and purchase a far more powerful weapon, capable of far greater bloodshed."
Sokola also addressed concerns that taking away guns from those under 21 will hurt hunting in the state.
"The truth is young people in Delaware will still legally be able to hunt, shoot, skeet, and take gun safety courses as long as they are under the direct supervision of someone over the age of 21."
There are exceptions to the firearm possession ban, including taking the weapon to and from legal hunting or training activities, being a member of the National Guard, those with a concealed weapons permit, among others.
Before the vote, state Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) asked attorney Mark Cutrona from the Division of Research about the technicality of someone buying a weapon for someone else.
"If someone goes out and buys a gun for someone else, isn't that a straw purchase?" Sokola asked.
After Cutrona answered "yes," Lawson finished:
"So you can't do that, I don't think the bill's ready for primetime."
Lawson's thoughts didn't win the vote, and after going back to the House for a 24-15 vote to include the new Senate amendment, HB 451 heads to Governor John Carney's desk for his signature.
Meantime, in the state House of Representatives, Senate Bill 8 and Senate Bill 302 both passed on Tuesday.
SB 8 seeks to define what are machine guns under Delaware law, and ban people form turning a semiautomatic gun into a machine gun.
A House Amendment was filed by Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark/Brookside) specifically prohibiting rapid fire devices, such as binary triggers, and also any device that would make that transition to mimicking a machine gun.
SB 8 passed 32-8, with eight Republicans opposing, but due to the amendment, the measure must return to the House for passage later this week.
SB 302, which would eliminate full immunity for a manufacturer or dealer of a weapon that is used in a straw purchase in cases of negligence cleared by a tighter 23-18 margin.
Reps. Andria Bennett (D-Dover) and William Carson (D-Smyrna) joined the Republicans in opposition.
That bill will join HB 451 in heading to the governor's desk.