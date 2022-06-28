This June 2022 photo released by the San Jose Police Department shows a seized arsenal of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a homicide suspect in Northern California during a search. The San Jose Police Department recovered more than 65 firearms, of which about 25 were illegal assault weapons, along with multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of the 38-year-old suspect. The suspect was arrested last Sunday, June 5, 2022, in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose a day earlier. The suspect is in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. (San Jose Police Department via AP)