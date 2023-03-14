A bill designed to require insurers to keep the price of EpiPens affordable unanimously passed the Delaware House of Represenatives Tuesday.
House Bill 54 would require insurance companies to provide at least one form of an epinephrine autoinjector -- with the most common brand name known as EpiPen -- at the lowest level of its formula costs.
Epinephrine autoinjectors help with severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis. Those with allergies to dairy, peanuts, and shellfish often need to keep the medicine near by for emergency reasons.
A bill signed in 2021 created the requirement for Delawareans 18-and-younger, but this would expand to all Delawareans on January 1, 2024.
“We have seen how much drug prices have gone up in recent years, forcing many of our constituents to make unthinkable decisions about whether they can afford this lifesaving drug. It costs less than a Capriotti’s bobbie to manufacture an EpiPen, but a two-pack of EpiPens can cost more than a car payment,” said Rep. Kim Williams (D-Newport) in a statement.
"We made the commitment to our young people two years ago that no one should be priced out of obtaining these autoinjectors to prevent them from going into anaphylaxis. Now we’ve said that all Delawareans should receive the same protection and coverage.”
EpiPen costs have risen sharply in recent years, with the actual cost vaulting to over $600, with generics over $100, often conspiring with higher-deductible insurance programs for many workers.
The pens often of a shelf life of about one year, making them a yearly cost for those with severe allergic reactions.
The bill will next head to the Delaware Senate.