Delaware House Republicans voted in unison to kill a constitutional amendment that would have likely loosened absentee voting restrictions.
HB 75 was the second leg of the amendment, that required being passed by consecutive General Assemblies.
It would have struck language saying legislators should pass rules on specific qualifications such as public service, sickness/disability, vacation, or religion, and instead created a general statement that "The General Assembly shall enact general laws providing the circumstances, rules, and procedures by which registered voters may vote by absentee ballot."
The vote required a 2/3 majority due to the constitutional component, but failed (25y-14n-2p) when the 26 Democratic yeses were counted by the 15 Republicans voting no, or present.
An additional no vote was added when bill sponsor Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear), originally voted yes, but flipped to "no" after it was clear the bill was going to be defeated.
One of the present votes came from state Sen. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford), who said without the constitutional protection, a simple majority could create major changes.
"What that does is really set up a system where whoever is in majority -- Republican or Democrat -- can be making rules for the new absentee voting process to create a benefit in the next election cycle for themselves."
Absentee ballots caught national and statewide attention during the 2020 election.
43.1% of the votes cast for President Biden in Delaware were done via absentee ballot, against 16.0% that selected then-President Donald Trump. Trump actually received 208 more machine votes than Biden in Delaware, but it was 127,897-32,024 in absentee selections.
2019's HB 73, that session's version of HB 75, passed the House 38-3, with only Sens. Rich Collins (R-Millsboro), Jeff Spiegelman (R-Smyrna), and Lyndon Yearick (R-Camden) voting against.
State Sen. David Bentz (D-Christiana) sponsored the bill, and before the vote questioned why Republicans were suddenly changing their minds.
"From 2019 to now, nothing has changed about the efficacy or the security of absentee balloting in Delaware or nationwide. The only thing that has changed, unfortunately, is the political rhetoric around it."
State Sen. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) said his vote flip was connected to issues with COVID emergency procedures put in place during 2020, including the state reaching out to voters asking if they wanted an absentee ballot, as opposed to voters specifically requesting one.
"The last election cycle where that proactive mailing went out. I've always been for no-excuse absentee ballot, but after I received personally a primary affidavit for the wrong party as an election official [my mind changed]."
Following the vote, the House continued on, but leadership chose not to call upon Republican-sponsored legislation on the rest of the agenda. including Shupe's HB 146, which is also sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Elizabeth Lockman, that would aim to connect Delaware's towns and cities into the state's voting registration system, reducing the chance of redundancies.
"I was very disappointed that my bill was not heard even though it was on the agenda, because that is one of the things that I think would sure up the integrity of our elections. That actually eliminates double-registration throughout 45 of our municipalities in Delaware."