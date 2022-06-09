A bill that aims to strengthen abortion rights in Delaware cleared a Delaware state House committee Wednesday.
HB455 would spell out that physicians, a physician assistant with an agreement from a physician, or certified nurse midwifes or nurse practitioners could perform an abortion in Delaware, without penalty, before the pregnancy is seem as viable.
Sponsor Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown said it is a way for Delaware to act in an environment where federal protections over abortions are being removed in favor of state responses.
"We've come a long way to ensure that women have access to safe, quality, equitable reproductive health services. House Bill 455 is just common sense legislation that is supportive of the changing conditions in our country right now."
Due to other concurrent committee meetings, there wasn't a roll call vote, but several Republican members of the House Health and Human Development Committee did question parts of the legislation.
Rep. Ruth Briggs-King (R-Georgetown) asked about the use of "viability" when it comes to the difference of when an abortion would be fully allowed, and when there would be limitations.
Legislative attorneys pointed her in the direction of Title 27 where viability is defined as "the point in a pregnancy when, in a physician’s good faith medical judgment based on the factors of a patient’s case, there is a reasonable likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures."
After the viability point, an abortion would only be legal if a physician feels it is necessary to protect the women's life or the survival of the fetus without "extraordinary medical measures."
Briggs King's questioning stopped, but then Rep. Richard Collins (R-Millsboro) challenged whether minors would be permitted to seek abortions without parental permission.
Collins pointed out in Title 13 that minors can give permission to health care workers for pregnancy health care, with parental notification before the procedure, but there is an exception made for abortions.
"It will be taken as a blanket to do abortions to everybody we can, as often as we can. The details will soon be forgotten by everyone. I feel sorry for people who support this kind of legislation, I really do."
Eight members of the 15-person committee agreed to have the bill pass, placing it on the ready list for the full House less than a week after it was introduced.
HB455 would also protect health care workers from seeing their insurance rates go up by performing abortions if they are legal in Delaware.
Minor-Brown said strengthening abortion legalization would protect the rights of women, at a vulnerable time.
"Women have to make such a difficult decision at times, and one thing that I know from my experiences is that the only person who can make that decision for that woman, is that woman."