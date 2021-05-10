The Firefly Festival's lineup was released Monday, with Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo all headlining across the event's four days.
Other notable mentions included Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, and Machine Gun Kelly.
Check out the full lineup in Firefly's announcement:
The Firefly Festival will take place in The Woodlands in Dover from Thursday, September 23, through Sunday, September 26, 2021. Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, May 14.