Two companies will be expanding in Delaware, adding several dozen jobs in the state.
Advanced Materials Technology (AMT) in Talleyville and Sepax Technologies in Newark will grow their operations in exchange for state grants, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership announced Monday, August 9, 2021.
AMT will be nearly doubling the size of its staff of 39, adding 35 employees within three years. The biopharmaceutical company is a pioneer best known for making the first small-particle-core-shell packing material for high-performance liquid chromatography. The company will also lease an additional 12,380 square feet of space, on top of the 17,000 sq. ft. it already leases in Concord Plaza, to expand on research and development and manufacturing.
“We are pleased that AMT will be expanding their operations here in Delaware,” said Governor John Carney in a written release. “As we continue to rebuild our economy, we should do everything we can to support innovation and good-paying jobs.”
AMT will make a capital investment of $4.5 million on its expansion, including $3 million to renovate lab space to support growth. In exchange, the company will receive $89,705 in a jobs performance grant and a $619,000 lab space grant from the state.
Advanced Materials Technology co-founder and President Tim Langloiss said these grants tipped the scale, enticing the company to remain in Delaware.
“With this funding, we will be able to focus on development of our products, provide additional employment opportunities and continue the community involvement we’ve established through internships with University of Delaware students and activities like Bike to the Bay," said Langloiss in a prepared statement.
Sepax Technologies, a biotechnology company, founded by a University of Delaware alum in 2002, has committed to hiring 35 new full-time employees by the end of 2023. It currently employs 55 people full-time. The company manufactures liquid chromatography, including bulk resins for more than 3,000 clients around the world.
Carney called Sepax a "great example" of a Delaware company that started here and wants to grow here.
"We are excited that Sepax, which started in the Delaware Technology Park, will be keeping their roots in Delaware as they expand and create good-paying jobs.”
Sepax Technologies will provide $2 million in capital for its expanded operations. In exchange, it will receive a nearly $55,000 jobs performance grant and a $420,150 lab space grant.
“With years of effort, Sepax has continued to grow, supporting our biopharma customers and their research in biologics manufacturing. We have been actively looking for lab space in Delaware to expand for years. With the tremendous help from Delaware Prosperity Partnership and Delaware Technology Park, the expansion supported by this grant will allow for an increase in important R&D research and strengthen our manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to this opportunity for continued growth in the State of Delaware," said Sepax General Manager Tingzhou Wu.