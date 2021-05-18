A bill which would require the establishing and implementation of curriculum focused on Black history found bipartisan support in a Senate Education Committee hearing, if not universal support from the crowd, before ultimately passing with no unfavorable votes.
House Bill 198 creates required Black history curriculum be established for all Delaware schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Introduced in the state House by primary sponsor Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Dist. 3), the bill has already passed the process there, clearing committees and a House floor vote at the end of April 33 to 7 with one not voting.
During discussion about the bill between committee members, Republican state Sen. Colin Bonini sought clarification on some popular points of contention in the national conversation, specifically whether the legislation addressed the inclusion of Critical Race Theory or The 1619 Project, neither of which Dorsey Walker explained are ever mentioned in the legislation.
Not everyone was supportive. Public comment from Carina Slater provided insight into why some might be against the legislation. A mother of three who was formerly employed in the Democratic Caucus at Legislative Hall, Slater said the bill is too divisive.
"This bill will only further divide our children and perpetuate the very hate that you claim to want to get rid of. My husband and I don't watch the news with our children because we want to be in charge of what information they receive and how it is expressed," Slater said. "With so much hate in the world, why teach it? This perpetuates hate rather than resolves it, and it is reverse racism. You can't solve racism with more racism...This bill seeks to teach our children to judge based on the color of their skin and potential inequalities, and that if you aren't African American, you should be ashamed of your race and then fear that they could be seen as white supremacists because of the color of their skin."
While she explained her perception was only "non-minority liberals" want legislation like this passed to "impose these political ideologies to further divide our state and nation as a whole," Bonini disagreed.
"After hearing some of the public comment, I just wanted to clarify...under no circumstances, with the passage of this bill, are we telling school districts to put in curriculums that separates people or tells people that one race is better than another, or that people should feel guilty about who they are or who their parents were," the Republican senator said. "My understanding is that this is not about that at all...This is about appreciating the heritage--the American heritage--of African Americans. This is not an idea to separate people by race."
Democratic state Senator Elizabeth Lockman agreed.
"It's integrating African American history more effectively into the full breadth of the curriculum," she said. "I would add the intention is to do exactly the opposite; not to separate, but to bring together in an inclusive way."
The bill passed in committee with four favorable votes, one on its merits, no votes against.