A bill that would require Delaware's K-12 schools to develop and implement a curriculum on Black history for the 2022-23 school year is heading to the governor's desk.
House Bill 198 cleared the state Senate in a vote 16-5 Thursday. The "no" votes came from Republican state Sens. Hocker, Lawson, Pettyjohn, Richardson, and Wilson.
In discussing the measure, its sponsor state Sen. Tizzy Lockman (D-Wilmington) said Black history is taught predominantly only in February during Black History Month.
"It's not as much mentioned thereafter. This bill is designed to change that...incorporating contemporary events into discussions of Black history and infusing that history across the disciplines, into the arts, social studies, math and English. It's really about integrating the fullness of our history in a complete way," she said. "In one month it's hard to go beyond the very deserving and certainly familiar figures in Black history."
She highlighted Black men and women in history who often go unrecognized.
"We don't learn about Frederick M. Jones who invented the air conditioner; Dr. Charles Drew, who invented the blood plasma bag, Dr. Velma Scantlebury, who is a Delawarean, and has been a leader in the COVID fight and performed the first kidney transplant," she said. "We may not learn about Garrett Morgan, who invented the traffic light and ventilator, Lyda Newman, the inventor of the hairbrush."
The bill requires that the curricula be "age-appropriate," but allows school districts to maintain local control over its development and implementation.
"Black history is American history, and we know that education is a great equalizer. We believe this legislation will bring equity, enhanced diversity, and allow our students to all feel included in the educational process and also to know one another in ways that we think will certainly be constructive and productive," said Lockman.
The issue of "local control" was brought up by state Senate Dave Lawson (R-Marydel).
"What I see here is we believe in local control until we don't. So this absolutely hobbles local control to doing the exact thing that the legislature wants done, but yet we claim it's local control. I have a problem with that," he said.
Republican state Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-Rehoboth Beach) asked to sign onto the legislation as a cosponsor in hopes our children, including his own, learn more about Black history.
"Some of our history, I think we can all agree, isn't perfect, and I think at the end of the day, we as a body need to be the ones that embrace--not just the good--but some of the tough stuff as well so we can learn from that going forward and make sure our kids understand that," said Lopez.
Senator Colin Bonini (R-Dover) whose mother is a historian, wanted to made it clear what this bill doesn't do.
"This is does not mandate the teaching of critical race theory...I just want to be perfectly clear. This does not teach kids that one race is better than another race. It doesn't do that. It does not teach kids that we're going to punish people because of what their ancestors did--it doesn't do that--and I think it's really important to be that blunt."
Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford) who ultimately voted "no" on the legislation, said he has concerns with some of the language in the bill.
"Something about white supremacy--I'm against white supremacy. I think I'm on the same page as most of the people on this room. I think that that's evil. I am concerned about developing a curriculum and not knowing what's going to be on that curriculum...but I do appreciate the sentiments, I do appreciate the accomplishments of people--no matter what color their skin is--I think we do need to have an accurate history of what's taken place in this country and look at the past and learn from it and start moving forward, holding hands and whatever we need to do, whenever we're allowed to hold hands again," he said, after which some laughter erupted in the chamber.
In order to develop the curricula, the Delaware Department of Education would consult with groups like the NAACP, Delaware State University's Africana studies program, the Delaware Heritage Commission, and the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.
Richardson said he doesn't like the idea of passing legislation without knowing more about the curriculum.
"We don't know what content's going to be in that book. We don't know how it's going to be skewed one way or the other or if it's just going to be an accurate history of what transpired," he said.
"We're hearing from surveys of that content that that has been missing, and from the best source of all, that that is missing. And yes, the school districts are the one whose lane it is to develop that curriculum. It's our lane to set the best context for that to occur, and sometimes, particularly when it comes to equity, it's our responsibility to offer a bit of a nudge to get things moving in the right direction in the way that I think many of us described," said Lockman.
Lawson, who also voted "no" against the bill, agreed with its intent, but was against certain language, asking whether the term "white supremacy" appeared in the bill.
In the bill, line 12 reads the instruction developed will include: "the relationship between white supremacy, racism, and American slavery."
He then asked Sen. Lockman to define the term: "It's thrown around a lot, but I'd like a definition of white supremacy."
"Oh wow," said Sen. Lockman. "To define white supremacy, I think I would say it is...I want to make sure I choose my words carefully....how about I go with Webster's would that be adequate?
"I wanted to hear from you, but that's OK too," said Lawson.
"According to the dictionary, it does not cite specifically which--the belief that white people constitute a superior race and should therefore dominate society, typically to the exclusion or detriment of other racial or ethnic groups, in particular Black or Jewish people," read Lockman.
"So from that all white people are racist?" he asked.
"No," Sen Lockman. "I think it is a concept of a belief system. I don't think it's meant to ascribe that belief to all white people."
"OK, so it's not 'you people?'" he asked
"No, certainly not," she said.
Lawson later returned to the debate and asked that we not see race.
"How do we get over race? How do we get over racism when everything we do is based on it? It's time to quit this. History is history. Color is not. And it's time that we put the pigmentation aside...please tear down these walls, it's not necessary. If there's an accomplishment, it shouldn't be simply recognized because of a shade of skin. I think it's time we grow up and do better."
Senator Nicole Poore (D-Delaware City) called it "ironic" that this debate was even necessary.
"Isn't this what we do? We teach new ways, we teach old ways, and that's what crafts who we become in the next generation, and so we've heard over this past year the social injustices that have flown, nationally. So why would we not want to take a few minutes to give recognition, and at the same time, make sure that we're sharing the past history to make sure that we can grow and make sure that we don't continue to make mistakes or better yet just in the fact of recognizing good people who have done great things," she said.
Sponsored by state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington) in the House, the measure passed there in late April in a vote 33-7, with one not voting.