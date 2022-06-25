Black history is coming alive in West Rehoboth, thanks to a new mural unveiled this week.
The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural on Malloy Street honors the neighborhood's Black community.
“Black history in West Rehoboth hasn’t had a chance to shine in the past, so recognizing people and this community is special,” said Terrance Vann, a West Rehoboth native who painted the mural.
The project was funded in part by a $25,000 BIPOC Leaders and Communities Grant from the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF). Also contributing to the project were Sussex County Council, Festival of Cheer, the Southern Delaware Food and Wine Festival, and members of the community.
The idea for the mural came from Leah Beach, founder of the Developing Artist Collaboration, after seeing an exhibit of photographs and artifacts that Vann and his father, historian Antoine Vann, shared with the Rehoboth Museum.
Beach said it's part of an effort to revive and preserve the history for future generations.
“We (the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee) had the original idea of a portrait of the founding families of West Rehoboth,” Beach said. “But, as more community members brought us pictures of relatives, artifacts from generations before them, and told stories of their families, the committee changed the plan to showcasing the history of the area. Our goal was to preserve the legacy of the community, so it is never forgotten.”
Vann says he drew inspiration for the mural from current residents as well as those who comprised the community in the 1940s.
“Through this project, I’ve not only learned a lot about my family, but also about the entire West Rehoboth history,” Vann said.
In the coming months, QR codes will be mounted on the wall linking to videos of oral histories and historical facts about West Rehoboth Beach and the community of color that founded the area.