Police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in a shooting in Wilmington's East Side Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim who ultimately succumbed to her injures following a triple shooting out front of a store at 10th and Pine streets as 37-year-old Latahesia Hill. The shooting additionally sent two other women, ages 23 and 26, to the hospital in stable condition.

"[She] was a very nice young lady. I helped her get a job at McDonald's. Her mother just passed away abut seven or eight months ago...It's a tragedy. It's sad," said city Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver.

Oliver was out on the streets Wednesday talking to community members, and articulated her displeasure with the state of her city and the violence some communities are facing far too regularly.

"I'm not going to keep using 'Black Lives Matter,' because that's my whole problem: Blacks are killing Blacks, and we have got to stop it," said Oliver, adding more community members need to step up to end it. "People know, and nobody's saying anything. Somebody just jumped out of a car and started just shooting up the block. Just shooting around on the corner, up 10th Street, down 10th Street, and right here in front of the store."

That store, Bill's Deli Market, is developing a reputation with its neighbors in the area. It's previously drawn attention after a shooting that injured six people ultimately forced its closure for a brief time.

"People say, 'Well, it's not the store, it's not the store,'" she said. "I'm saying the store is a safe haven for negative activities. We know the store's not doing anything. We know the building is not doing anything. But if you had a store, I had a store, I'm going to call the police and say 'I need some protection out here. I need some help out here.'"

A man who lives in the area, Tyrone Burnam, echoed Oliver's exhaustion with the violence at his front door during WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show.

"It's ridiculous, man. I'm okay, man. This is ridiculous," he said. "I live around here. This is every day, man. It's unbelievable. Drug trafficking. I mean, it' everything. It's terrible. In and out of the store, on the corner, 24 hours a day, man."

Another neighbor, Dave Wright, says it's a scary environment in which to try and raise a family, and he wishes there was a greater police presence to help keep the issues under control.

"It's just so sad and disheartening that you can't even stand out in front of your own crib without having to worry about being shot and killed. You can't even allow your kids to come out and play like we did when we were growing up," he said. "It's just sad and something really needs to be done, like some serious intervention. I'm tired of the talking. Something needs to be done, Some action needs to be taken. Because if it doesn't, it's only going to get worse."

For her part, Oliver says she doesn't necessarily blame the city, and believes there are plenty of programs to try and help get impressionable teens off the streets. What's needed more, she says, is more parental intervention.

"We just have to get some more intervention, outreach workers out here in the streets," she said. "I think [Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy] is doing the best he can do. I just think we need some more training, where some of these officers get out and engage more with some of these guys."