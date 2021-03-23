A blind man found to have been wrongfully evicted after he was given just 30 minutes to vacate his Southbridge home during both a winter storm and an ongoing pandemic is now suing the landlord, the constables, and the Delaware Magistrate court system as a whole.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, attorneys Tom and Steve Neuberger and Sanjay Bhatnagar filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Bill Murphy, alleging violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution. The Rutherford Institute, an international civil liberties organization in Charlottesville, Virginia, is also a representing the Murphy family in the lawsuit, filed against landlord and Bethel AME Church pastor Kenneth Stanford, three constables involved in the incident, and the entire Justice of the Peace Court system.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Murphy, 52, was making breakfast when he received a knock at the door and was given a half-hour to vacate the premises on Townsend Place before he and his young daughters were thrown out onto the street, despite showing a valid, signed, one-year lease.

"Constable[s]...criticized plaintiff and said that the Lease Agreement was neither notarized, sealed or 'watermarked.'"

However, no such requirements for lease agreements exist under Delaware law.

Additionally, an eviction order, carried by constables and showed at the scene, contained the name of a previous tenant--not Murphy.

"He provided the three State Constables with these documents but they were of no [concern] to them as they enforced an ongoing, unconstitutional State Court practice or policy of 'evict first ask questions later,'" the complaint claims. "[The] 'evict first, ask questions later' policy or practice provides no exception or reasonable accommodation for legal, logical, humanitarian, emergency or other reasons."

After vacating, the home was boarded up, and Murphy was unable to retrieve the urn carrying his wife's remains or his children's laptops, which they needed to participate in Zoom school.

At the time of his eviction, Murphy was current on rent with Stanford not having shown up, as promised, to collect February's rent, the complaint claims.

Murphy now resides with his children at the Hope Center--a hotel-turned-emergency homeless shelter, purchased with federal CARES Act money by New Castle County.

On Feb. 26, 2021, a JP Court judge later determined Murphy was wrongfully evicted, determining landlord Stanford had "'abuse[d]' the resources of the Court' and 'weaponized' a writ meant for a previous tenant." The matter was also referenced to the Delaware Department of Justice for possible criminal conduct and perjury on the part of Stanford.

The lawsuit further claims Stanford, of Middletown, has filed more than 150 landlord-tenant lawsuits in JP Court in Delaware over the last 20 years.

At that time, Murphy was given the option to continue with his lease or remove his property from the premises. He chose the latter amid what he called "deep distrust" and repeated harassment on the part of Stanford. On move-out day, Feb. 24, Murphy told WDEL the landlord knows what he did in this case.

"He equates me being blind to me also being stupid. I think he thinks those go hand-in-hand," said Murphy. "I'm holding my composure and everything, but I'm pissed. I'm really, really mad...I wouldn't have any words for him. He knows what he did; he's conscious, he's aware of what he did, and he meant to do it."

Murphy said his security deposit of $750 still has not been returned.

'Evict first, ask questions later'

The lawsuit claims Murphy's Fourth Amendment right to be secure in his home from unreasonable seizure was violated by his eviction. Additionally, his Fourteenth Amendment right under the Due Process Clause to not be deprived of his property without notice and opportunity to be heard was also violated.

The complaint further claims that Murphy was evicted for demanding written receipts for rent paid from November through January, to which landlord Stanford responded:

'"How would you know the difference between a receipt and any other piece of paper?'"

In an interview with WDEL -- and in the complaint -- Murphy said Stanford had his water and electric turned off at the rental property in February in the week before Murphy's wrongful eviction. The complaint also claims Murphy never registered the home as a rental property, as required by law, with the City of Wilmington.

The lawsuit seeks to stop a number of policies, including:

Enforcement of JP Court's "evict first, ask questions later" policy

All evictions without initial pre-eviction notices and an opportunity to be heard

All evictions during the present or future COVID-19 State of Emergency, with exceptions for those engaging in criminal activity or those who threaten the health or safety of their neighbors;

Evictions "in the interest of justice" or due to "irreparable harm" if the landlord's only claim is financial.

“For over 500 years, first under the common law and now under our Constitution, a man’s home has been his castle where no King or constable can enter illegally. This family’s legal right to liberty and property in their home, their castle, was heartlessly denied by our State Court, these constables and this soulless landlord in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution,” attorney Tom Neuberger said in a prepared statement. “We will seek to have a federal judge, the guardian of the Constitution, end this illegal J.P. Court policy, and for a jury to award sizeable punishment for this abomination which threw this family out onto the streets in the midst of a winter storm and traumatized these children, throwing them into hysterics.”

Neuberger also claims Murphy was protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires states to protect the rights of the blind in housing and interactions with the court system.

"Delaware constables never got the word to stand down and not mistreat the blind. So now, not just this cruel landlord, but also three court constables and the Delaware treasury will have to pay large money damages,” he said.

The complaint claims economic damages should be distributed for both physical and emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation and embarrassment, injury to reputation, disappointment, anger, and inconvenience. It adds the defendants' actions were an "abuse of governmental power."

"The actions of the individual defendants and their agents or employees were deliberately, intentionally, willfully, purposefully, and knowingly done in violation of federal constitutional rights," the complaint reads. "Their actions were malicious, outrageous, wanton, and taken with evil motive, in bad faith, out of personal animus and without any reasonable grounds to support them."

When reached for comment, Stanford asked we not call him again.

"I don't know who's filing that. It won't go through; you're not being told the whole story," he said.

A representative from the court system had no comment on the pending legal matter.

