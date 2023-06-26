A $2.3 million medical scheduling center will be placed in Wilmington after being chosen by Blindsight Delaware Enterprises.
BSDE's move will create 227 jobs for economically vulnerable individuals that are blind or are visually impaired, have other disabilities, and/or live in economically disadvantaged areas in the state by the end of 2025.
The positions will mainly be for full-time medical schedulers for Beebe Healthcare and other partnering companies with BDSE, which are needed after the pandemic increased hospital staffing turnover rates.
The executive director and CEO of BSDE John Baker says that he is honored to lead this social business enterprise that employs and serves Delawareans, while drawing contracts from other areas to make Delaware the call center hub of our region.