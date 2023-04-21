(Washington, DC) -- An ex-CIA official testified the Biden campaign, and now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken were behind the intel letter to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story.
During the 2020 campaign, a computer repair shop owner in Wilmington said the President's son left the laptop and never came back to pick it up. The "New York Post" claimed the computer had emails detailing questionable business dealings with foreign governments.
Dozens of ex-national security officials signed a letter claiming the story may be part of a "Russian information operation."
At the time, Blinken was an advisor to the campaign, and now the Republican-led House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees are asking Blinken to elaborate on his possible role.