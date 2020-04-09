If you're one of the at-least 159 Delawareans who have recovered from a battle with COVID-19, your fellow COVID-19 fighters need your help.
That's the message from the Blood Bank of Delmarva, who is beginning a special convalescent plasma donation program aimed directly at trying to assist patients hospitalized in a rough fight with the coronavirus.
On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a collection process where plasma from survivors is directed to the seriously-ill patients.
Blood Bank spokesman Antonio Prado explained why they believe it works.
"Once you have recovered from COVID-19, you have antibodies present in your plasma that, if transfused into someone battling a serious case of the coronavirus, it will help them, in theory, because those antibodies have already dealt with COVID-19, and you have recovered.
"It's kind of like reinforcements coming in to help the Army, who may be struggling a little bit. This is for people in serious shape, and we know in some people this can really aggressively attack them. It's an experimental treatment, for all intensive purposes, but one worth trying."
The Blood Bank of Delmarva will be working directly with ChristianaCare and Johns Hopkins, with both medical systems waiting for their COVID-19 patients to reach full recovery, 14 days without symptoms, before asking if they want to take part. If they get permission from their doctors, the Blood Bank will be ready.
"Those folks are going to donate plasma, the way they usually do, but we're not going to store it. Plasma can be frozen for up to a year. We're going to send it back to the hospitals who ordered it in the first place, and that's going to be a big difference."
One Delawarean survivor is Derrick Pringle, who said after being on a ventilator two weeks ago, he's excited to help others come out the other side healthy like he did.
"I am just so fortunate to be home, and if I can help somebody, if I can give back in any way, I'm going to do it," he said. "If I'm special I'm willing to help in any way."
Prado added that Delawareans have been very giving of their time and blood over the past month.
The Blood Bank has eliminated walk-up donations, and changed their schedule to limit the amount of people in the donation area at any given time, but that hasn't scared people off.
He reported the Blood Bank is currently over it's 7-day stockpile goal.
In addition, a check of the Blood Bank's online scheduling system late Wednesday night showed just one available appointment at their Christiana center for the rest of the week, a 2 p.m. platelet slot on Thursday. Dover had just one double red appointment at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, while Salisbury had a pair of windows near 2:30 on Thursday, but that was it.