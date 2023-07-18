Blood for a Brew's third year is in full swing as it encourages new and return donors throughout the summer.
Donors can find a site in their area at a participating brewery, give blood, receive a free t-shirt and have their name put in the lottery for a $50 gift card to the brewery.
The goal of Blood for a Brew is to make up for the decrease in blood donations over the summer when students aren't in school to donate blood and families are away on vacations.
In response to this statistical trend, Blood Bank of Delmarva's Vice President Emily Cunningham says that the need for blood never takes a vacation.
For a full list of participating breweries, click here.