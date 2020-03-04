Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, closing out an audacious run that saw the former New York mayor spend hundreds of millions of his own money to fund his late entry bid.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg announced in an email to supporters.
Bloomberg exits the race after a disappointing show on Super Tuesday that left him with only a single victory: American Samoa.
In his statement, Bloomberg said that he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.
I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.
“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.
