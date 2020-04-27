Delaware will be the last leg of a COVID-19 first responders Mid-Atlantic flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams on Tuesday.
The squads are planning to fly over New York City, Newark (New Jersey), Trenton, and Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, with their scheduled flight chart ending just south of Wilmington at 2:15 p.m.
(1 of 2) #AmericaStrong ANNOUNCEMENT: We’re heading your way New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia on Tuesday! Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes@NYGovCuomo@NYCGov— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) April 27, 2020
@NYCHealthCareSystem@NJGov@phillymayor pic.twitter.com/1R3l6PChui
The plan starts at 12:00 p.m. at New York's George Washington Bridge, and then making a pass over all five boroughs of New York City and part of Long Island before wrapping up at 12:40 p.m.
The local leg begins at New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at 1:45 p.m. before a planned "S" loop of Philadelphia at 1:55 p.m. According to the map, they then turn south over Gloucester and Salem Counties in New Jersey before going just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and wrapping up in Northern Delaware at 2:15 p.m.
The flyovers are designed as a tribute to COVID-19 frontline responders, although they are asking people to not travel to see the flyover, and reminding viewers to practice social distancing.
In a statement, the U.S. Air Force said their goodwill mission has a practical reason, due to having to cancel several air shows due to social distancing protocols.
"It also fulfills critical training requirements for both teams. Pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers."