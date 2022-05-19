Two of the country's premier flight squadrons will take to the skies to light up what is expected to be a hot weekend in Dover.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy's Blue Angels are the headliners for the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show at the Dover Air Force Base.
MSt. Chuck Broadway of the 436th Airlift Wing said getting the two groups is special.
"It is a very, very rare occurrence and has never occurred at Dover. We anticipate this being the premier air show in the region for 2022, to date."
In addition there will be a parachute team, aerobatic demonstrations, flyovers, and displays by some of the base's largest planes, past and present, including the C-5 and C-17A.
Both days will have gates open at 9 a.m., with the shows beginning at noon.
The Blue Angels will take to the sky at around 1 p.m., with the Thunderbirds at about 3 p.m. each day.
Admission is free, although there is a premium seating experience available starting at $45.
Visitors are asked to use either the North or Main Gates.
You can find further directions, and a list of permitted items, on their website.
Keep in mind temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this weekend, and food and drink vendors will be available on site.
Dover Police did go to social media on Thursday, asking people not to call them about the noise expected during Friday's practice session and Media Day, along with the two shows.
We can’t believe we have to say this, but please do not call the police department or 911 about the jet noise from the Thunder Over Dover air show. It is a complete waste of our resources and you are potentially putting people at risk. Enjoy the sound of freedom! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸— Dover Police Department Delaware (@DoverDEPolice) May 19, 2022