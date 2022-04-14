The Delaware Blue Coats will look to stay alive in the G League's Championship series when they host Rio Grand Valley tonight at 8pm at the Chase Fieldhouse.
Delaware was placed on the brink of elimination Tuesday night when they fell 145-128 to the Vipers in Texas.
The Blue Coats are led by Sixers two-way player Myles Powell. The former Seton Hall Guard scored 22 points in Tuesday night's loss. He's also played 11 games for the Sixers this season.
Tulsa-alum Shaq Harrison netted 22 points, while UNLV's Patrick McCaw led the way with 24 points and 9 rebounds.
Charlie Brown, Jr. from St. Joe's has been a key player for the Blue Coats as well, but missed Game 1 due to health protocol, and his status for tonight's game is uncertain.
Rio Grande Valley was powered by Daishen Nix, who went straight to the G League Ignite from high school. He scored 31 points in Tuesday's victory, while Houston Rockets two-way player Trevelin Queen scored 44 points with 7 rebounds.
Like Powell, Queen has also played 11 NBA games this season.
Tip-off for Game 2 is tonight at 8 p.m., tickets are still available. The game is also going to be shown on ESPNEWS.