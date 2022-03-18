A day that began with optimism for Blue Hens fans ended as two major conference foes eliminated the University of Delaware from both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament.
The first ten minutes of the men's game against Villanova started according to plan, as Jyare Davis hit a jumper at the 10:06 mark of the first half that gave Delaware a 17-11 lead.
Delaware's shooting would begin to tail off, and Villanova hit 5 three-pointers in the rest of the half as the Wildcats flipped the script with a 24-8 finish to the half, and a 35-25 lead at halftime.
Villanova's run continued into the first segment of the second half, as they jumped out to an 11-2 start to the second half, and suddenly Delaware was down 46-27 with 17 minutes left to play.
Delaware was able to stabilize offensively, but could not cool off the hot-shooting Wildcats, who finished 13-for-228 (46%) from three-point range in the 80-60 victory.
Davis wrapped up a stellar freshman year for Delaware with 17 points, with Andrew Carr scoring 13 points despite first-half foul trouble.
The sledding was even tougher for the Delaware women at Maryland, as the Terrapins raced to a 9-2 start in the opening two minutes, and Delaware could never fully recover.
AP Honorable Mention All-American Jasmine Dickey's layup got Delaware to within 22-17 with 2:21 to go in the opening quarter, but Maryland scored the next 9 points to again assume the driver's seat.
Delaware was able to keep the working margin at 10 as Jasmine Dickey asserted herself offensively, with a late jumper keeping the game at 49-39 at halftime.
Maryland steadily pulled away in the second half, as Delaware struggled to get defensive stops despite Dickey's offensive assault.
Ultimately, Maryland went on to the 102-71 victory, the most points allowed by Delaware since a 1997 game at Maine.
Jasmine Dickey finished with 31 points, joining Elena Delle Donne as the only Blue Hens to reach 30 points in an NCAA Tournament game, along with 10 rebounds.
Tyi Skiller added 10 points.
Delaware was one of only five schools to earn the automatic qualifier from their conference into both tournaments.