Nolan Henderson threw for 259 yards and a touchdown as Delaware slowly pulled away from Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) 27-10 in their home opener Saturday night.
The Red Flash tied the game at 3-3 after an Alex Schmoke 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but Delaware would score the next 17 points to slowly run away.
Delaware answered the field goal with Ryan Coe's second of his own, a 26-yard boot, that put Delaware ahead for good.
The Hens would get the ball again, and begin a 6:14 march that culminated in a Dejoun Lee one yard plunge that gave Delaware the 13-3 lead at halftime.
Anthony Paoletti came in for Henderson in the goal line package, and his 1-yard run stretch the game to 20-3 with 6:00 to go in the third quarter.
Saint Francis responded with a Jyron Russell 66-yard TD run on the ensuing possession, but Henderson struck back finding Thyrick Pitts from 30-yards away to wrap up the win.
Lee finished with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown, as Delaware was held to 101 yards on the grond.
Pitts and Braden Brose each had 61 receiving yards.
Delaware (2-0) will travel to FBS foe Rutgers next Saturday at 3:30 in a game that will be shown on the Big Ten Network.