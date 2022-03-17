The roads to March Madness officially departed Newark on Wednesday.
In front of supporters and cheerleaders, Delaware's men's and women's basketball teams embarked on their trips to Pittsburgh and College Park, Maryland for opening round NCAA Tournament games on Wednesday.
Men's Head Coach Martin Inglesby, who played for and coached under former Delaware Head Coach Mike Brey at Notre Dame, said this was a moment his mentor promised would form with success.
"Coach [Mike] Brey used to always talk about that if you have a chance to win championships, this place will really rally around your team and the program. We're excited to get on the road to Pittsburgh."
Junior Jameer Nelson Jr. is wrapping up his first season in Newark after transferring from George Washington, and said it's been easy to get wrapped up in the building support.
"I wasn't expecting this many people, I honestly thought it would be the cheerleaders and that's it. It's really great, I'm glad everyone's here and supporting us, it's amazing."
Among the fans was former University of Delaware defensive lineman Domenic Botto, who played on 2 NCAA Tournament football teams, including a national semifinalist in 1992.
That same school year, the Delaware men's basketball team reached the second of their back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tourney, the first two in program history.
"Great for the program, great for the kids, the environment, the town, absolutely. Especially for the alumni, when we were here in '91, '92, the same atmosphere, it's great."
Inglesby said when the bus stops on the opposite end of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a confident team would exit the bus, but respecting the challenge of Villanova.
"I told them 'why not us?' We're playing really good basketball, we were very confident going down to the CAA Tournament. There is no program I have greater expect for in the country than Villanova and what Jay [Wright] has built there, but on any given day anybody can beat anybody."
The women's basketball team soon begin their trip down I-95 to College Park outside of Washington D.C., and Head Coach Natasha Adair said the goal is to not have another 8-year drought before the next NCAA Tournament send-off.
"Should we stay here? Absolutely, we are here to win championships, and we are here to be recognized as one of the best, and so this is not just a one-time thing, this is something we want to continue."
Both teams will hold open practices Thursday on the floors they will compete on Friday.
The No. 15 Delaware men face No. 2 Villanova at 2:45 p.m. on CBS, while the No. 13 Delaware women will play at No. 4 Maryland at 5:00 p.m. on ESPNU.