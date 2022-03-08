Jyare Davis' jumper with one minute left gave Delaware the lead for good as the Blue Hens defeated UNC-Wilmington 59-55 to win the Colonial Athletic Association Championship and earn their first NCAA bid since 2014.
The Sanford star joined the Blue Hens from Providence, the 2022 CAA Rookie of the Year shined on the conference's biggest stage, scoring 18 points with 5 rebounds, including the clutch jumper in the paint.
"I'm a kid from Delaware, so it's something I wanted to do for my city and my home state," The CAA Tournament MVP told CBS Sports Network after the game. "I had a rough year at Providence, and I got here and these guys gave me my confidence, they believed in me, and that means the world to me."
Delaware spent most of the game chasing the Seahawks, but the defense clamped down in the final 2:30, keeping UNCW off the scoreboard, while the Hens scored the last six points of the game and earn the victory.
The victory made CAA history, as the pre-season CAA favorites stumbled to a 10-8 record and a No. 5 seed, a bracket position no team had rallied from to claim the CAA championship, until Tuesday.
"A lot of people counted us out," Davis said after scoring 12 points in the second half. Before the tournament there was a KenPom picture that said we had a 6% chance of winning the tournament. I sent it to my phone, I didn't say anything, but I thought about it the whole time, and look now."
Delaware trailed 34-30 at the half, but held UNCW to just 26% shooting in the second half, pleasing Head Coach Martin Ingelsby, who played in the NCAA Tournament in 2000 senior season at Notre Dame, when former Delaware Head Coach Mike Brey took over in South Bend.
"We really, really battled," Ingelsby told CBSSN. "I thought our defense in the last three games was fabulous. It's what we challenged our group with as we came down here to prepare for this tournament, that we needed to be a tougher basketball team, and we became really, really tough down here."
Andrew Carr had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Ryan Allen scored 10 points for the Blue Hens, who will learn their NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday night.