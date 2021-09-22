Three Delaware schools have been named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the United States Department of Education.
North Star Elementary School in the Red Clay School District, Rehoboth Elementary School in the Cape Henlopen School District, and Southern Delaware School of the Arts in the Indian River School District now have the blue ribbon distinction.
The National Blue Ribbon Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The announcement was made Tuesday, September 21, 2021, by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at one of the blue ribbon schools in Palatine, Illinois.
A total of 325 schools across the country were recognized.
Cardona was on a bus tour called the Return to School Road Trip which was meant to highlight a safe return to in-person learning.
COVID cases, however, have been surging among children across the country forcing some school districts to review, or even reverse, in person learning.
Three Delaware schools earned the same distinction for 2020:
- Frederick Douglass Elementary School (Seaford School District)
- Allen Frear Elementary School (Caesar Rodney School District)
- Etta J. Wilson Elementary School (Christina School District)