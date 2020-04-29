Wilmington's two major professional sports franchises are teaming up in the fight against COVID-19.
The G-League Delaware Blue Coats and Carolina League Wilmington Blue Rocks have their logos together for the first time on a "Delaware Together, United in Blue" t-shirt.
Blue Rocks GM Andrew Layman said proceeds from the $20 t-shirt sales will go support Delaware's hospital system.
"At the time it seemed like a no-brainer to get it to the hospitals who were looking for PPE funds. We thought we'd take the proceeds of the shirts and distribute it evenly to ChristianaCare and Neumors, who are both big partners to both of us."
Layman said it was nice to get to work with their neighbors on the east side of the Wilmington Riverfront.
"It's something we've never done before, and I think it speaks to the pro sports teams in Wilmington, and allows us to collaborate and work together a little bit. It's something we look forward to doing in the future on some other projects."
Professional baseball's pause means Layman's 28th season with the Blue Rocks is on hold, but he's hoping it won't be long.
"Like everybody else, I've never been through it, and just trying to cope with it day by day. Keeping fingers crossed we'll see baseball at Frawley sooner, rather than later."
And when that day does come, Wilmington minor league sports fans can now support both of their home teams, plus those helping battle the novel coronavirus.