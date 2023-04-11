Families gathered on the waterfront tonight for the Wilmington Blue Rocks had their first home game and "Bark in the Park."
When asked what his favorite dog was that he'd seen tonight, the young Blue Rocks fan, Ash Bruner responded, "The black one," as it was the obvious choice to him.
Bruner and his dad Josh bonded over Grotto's pizza, new furry friends and their mutual love of baseball.
New Delaware resident, Josh Bruner, brought his young son to the Blue Rocks game to immerse themselves in Wilmington while getting quality time together.
"I'm from Hickory, North Carolina," Josh laughed. "I saw they were playing the Hickory Crawdads so we had to come see them."
The argument can be made about sports that it's not just about the game; it's about the unity people feel when watching their favorite team.
Andrea Mifflin's family is no exception.
"They [my sons] are on spring break," says Mifflin. "It's a perfect family night because my oldest plays baseball and my little one plays T-ball, so it's like they get to see it in action."
Shannan Mulvaney and her friend, along with their dogs, Pumpkin and Roger, also enjoyed their family outing.
"We were excited that it was Bark in the Park night, but my husband's company actually is a sponsor of the Blue Rocks, so that's why we're here-- they invited us to the game," Mulvaney says. "It's a win-win because we got to bring our doggies!"
The Blue Rocks don't just help players in their journey to the major leagues, they also help small businesses like Fusco's Water Ice get more exposure.
As he scoops lemon water ice for the next eager customer, Joseph Staffieri says that it's a great opportunity to have a stand for 67 year old business at the game.
Staffieri also says how special it is to be able to collaborate with other businesses -- like the Blue Rocks -- in Wilmington.
"This really fits well into our vision for expansion," he says. "We'll definitely be able to start the expansion more locally, including in a great establishment like this."
He's excited to watch it grow further in the coming months.
Despite their loss, 3-2 to the Hickory Crawdads, fans are looking forward to the rest of the season.