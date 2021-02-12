The Blue Rocks may be out of the Royals organization and the Carolina League name is gone, but Wilmington's minor league baseball team learned plenty about its future on Friday.
Major League Baseball officially announced the structure of its overhauled minor league system, as it drops from 161 to 120 teams, attempting to more regionalize Major League team's organizations.
The Blue Rocks officially announced a ten-year agreement with the Washington Nationals, just the third team they have been associated with since reforming along the Riverfront in 1993.
All but two of those years were with Kansas City, but the Royals moved their High-A affiliation to Quad Cities in Davenport, Iowa, 269 miles away from the Royals' Kauffman Stadium, a major upgrade from the 1,014 miles Frawley Stadium is from Western Missouri.
Instead, Wilmington will now be part of the Nationals' farm system, a parent club that while being a divisional rival of the Phillies, also has its games shown on Delaware cable systems via MASN.
Wilmington will be part of the Northern Division of the "High-A East" League, which will bring Phillies' farm system talent to Wilmington for the first time as the Lakewood/Jersey Shore Blue Claws become an opponent. Teams from Brooklyn [Mets], Aberdeen [Orioles], and the Hudson Valley [Yankees] comprise the rest of the five-team set-up.
The quintet will be opposed by seven teams in the Southern Division, with the only other Carolina League holdover, the White Sox's Winston-Salem Dash, being added by Asheville [Astros], Bowling Green [Kentucky/Hot Rods], Greensboro [Pirates], Greenville [Red Sox], Hickory [Rangers], and Rome [Braves].
The schedule layout and structure is expected be be announced in upcoming days.
Blue Rocks Owner Dave Heller wrote in a statement that games are currently expected to begin at Frawley Stadium in May, after Minor League Baseball took a pause for 2020 due to the pandemic.
Salisbury's Delmarva Shorebirds are in the Northern Division of a "Low-A East" group, paired with former Carolina League squads Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, and Salem. Their grouping is entirely former Carolina and South Atlantic League squads.
Each Major League team will now have four official affiliates, with one each at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, and Low-A.
Blue Rocks players going through the Nationals' chain will start in Fredericksburg, then work to Wilmington, before heading to Double-A Harrisburg and then Triple-A Rochester, New York.
Major League Baseball also said that player salaries will increase by 38-72% for the 2021 season, and by compressing the divisions, travel will be reduced for players and coaches.
Wilmington had traditionally played 10 games per season, in three trips, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a 559-mile drive away from Frawley Stadium, by bus.