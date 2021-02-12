Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Precipitation will taper to freezing drizzle overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.