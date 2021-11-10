Dave Heller said the Wilmington Blue Rocks came very close to being caught up in the contraction of 43 minor league baseball teams carried out over the past year by Major League baseball.
"Trenton, New Jersey. Good city. Really nice ballpark. Contracted. Wiped out. Frederick, Maryland. Good city. Nice ballpark. Wiped out. And we came really close," said Heller who served as keynote speaker at the recent Superstars in Business luncheon held by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.
Now, with a fresh lease on baseball life and a ten year agreement with the Washington Nationals, Heller is again proposing significant additions to the Frawley Stadium landscape he first made when he took ownership of the team in December, 2014, including amusement rides.
"To be up on a Ferris wheel, or to be up on those Yo-Yos, and to be overtop of 95 looking down on the cars...how cool for our kids," said Heller.
Heller's Quad City River Bandits have a Ferris wheel at their complex in Davenport, Iowa.
But Heller also has ideas for grownups too, including apartments overlooking the outfield.
"For all the young people who want to live on the Riverfront, what better place to live in Wilmington than the Riverfront," said Heller. "What a neat way to live."
Heller's idea, shaped from lofts built outside the Lansing Lugnuts stadium, includes a concourse encircling the ball park uniting all of its attractions.
"And you would do it with rides out in left field for example, and apartments in right field, or vice-versa," said Heller.
Heller thanked state and local officials for their support in making necessary changes to Frawley Stadium mandated by Major League Baseball including changes to dressing facilities for players, coaches and umpires.
"Committed to making the changes to the ball park that Major League Baseball demanded, that Major League Baseball required, changes unfortunately that you all will never see," said Heller.
He said it was that support, along with the relationship the team had with its former parent organization the Kansas City Royals, that helped keep the Blue Rocks on the roster of minor league franchises.
The Blue Rocks open their 2022 season at home on April 8th.