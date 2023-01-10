Mr. Celery won't need to find a new home for the rest of this decade.
The Wilmington Blue Rocks announced they have extended their lease to continue to use Frawley Stadium through the 2030 season.
The Blue Rocks and the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware have had a series of deals since 1993, when the franchise moved to Wilmington's riverfront.
“This is a great day for all Blue Rocks fans,” said the team’s Managing Partner, Dave Heller. “In making all of the facilities improvements now required by Major League Baseball, this lease ensures our fans can continue to see the next generation of Major League stars right here in Wilmington today, then turn on MASN and see those same players starring for the Washington Nationals very soon thereafter."
The Blue Rocks have been in Wilmington since 1993 when their first season began after moving from Hampton, Virginia, where the team went by the name 'Peninsula Pilots.'
Frawley Stadium was built by Minker Construction, whose principal owner Matt Minker bought the franchise, but the stadium has always been owned by RDC.
RDC technically runs other events besides the Blue Rocks, including the DIAA high school regular season and tournament games, along with several other youth and adult league games.
As the 2023 season approaches, the Blue Rocks are planning a full promotional calendar with day-of-the-week specials, theme nights, fireworks nights, special appearances, and numerous premium giveaway dates.
WDEL's Sean Greene contributed to this report.