The Wilmington Blue Rocks have switched to the Washington Nationals organization as part of a major overhaul of the Minor League Baseball structure.
The announcement ends a relationship with the Kansas City Royals that dates back to the reestablishment of the franchise in 1993. Wilmington was a Red Sox affiliate from 2005-2006.
Minor League Baseball is in the process of a massive restructuring, as Major League Baseball teams are attempting to move their minor league teams closer to their home base.
In addition, MiLB is contracting the amount of teams and levels, as they go from six levels down to four: AAA, AA, A+, and A.
Wilmington was A+ with the Carolina League, and will stay at that level, although it has yet to be announced what teams they will be competing with going forward.
Ballpark Digest is reporting that 40 of the 160 Minor League franchises will be left out of the new structure.
They report that a new Mid-Atlantic League could be formed, as A+ would now longer be split between the Carolina and Florida State Leagues, and affiliations move further north.
One example is that are the Phillies Clearwater Threshers, who were A+ with the Florida State League, and will stay in that league as it moves to the lower A classification. Philadelphia's A+ players will move to their Lakewood, New Jersey [Jersey Shore] team, a possible future Blue Rocks opponent.
The closest A+ franchise to Wilmington will be the Aberdeen [Maryland] Ironbirds, who will take over for Frederick at the High-A level, the Keys will be part of a new MLB Draft League, that will likely replace the short-season A and Rookie Leagues.
Salisbury's Delmarva Shorebirds will remain with the Orioles, as they will stay as a Low-A franchise, a level below the Blue Rocks.
A potential grouping for Wilmington could include A+ franchises in Hudson Valley [Yankees], Aberdeen [Orioles], Brooklyn [Mets], and Jersey Shore [Phillies].
Other eastern A+ teams are:
- Rome, Georgia [Braves]
- Greenville, South Carolina [Red Sox]
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina [White Sox]
- Greensboro, North Carolina [Pirates]
- Hickory, North Carolina [Rangers]
It is conceivable those groups could be split, or create one 10-team league.