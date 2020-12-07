Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester will serve as a co-chair on President-Elect Joe Biden's Inaugural Committee.
Her appointment comes a week after it was announced Delaware State University President Tony Allen was tapped to lead the team.
"Delaware sent Joe Biden to the Senate 48 years ago and now America is sending him to the White House. I am proud to serve as Co-Chair on the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we create an inauguration that keeps people safe and allows Americans across the country to participate in this part of history. As our country faces significant challenges, I know this inauguration will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future,” said Blunt Rochester in a prepared statement.
Blunt Rochester also served on the committee that ultimately picked Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be Biden's running mate.
Blunt Rochester joins co-chairs Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Louisana Rep. Cedric Richmond, and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn who will serve as chair.
Allen served as special assistant and speech writer for then-Senator Biden in the late 1990s.
Former U.S. Senator Ted Kaufman is leading Biden's transition team.