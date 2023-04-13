Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced her Jobs Agenda on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, at Tech Impact, a company based in the FinTech building on the University of Delaware's STAR Campus.
The agenda includes seven separate pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening the workforce and addressing a number of issues that Blunt Rochester said have a connectivity with jobs, including affordable housing.
"Because if you don't have good housing it makes it hard to get education, it makes it hard to get a job," said Blunt Rochester.
The legislative initiatives would also create an office within the Department of Commerce focused specifically on supply chain issues.
"We've never had one, other countries have such a thing," said Blunt Rochester. "So they're going to monitor, they're going to map where the vulnerabilities are."
Right now she said it's one product after another affected by the supply chain.
"For me, my goal is not to have it be whack-a-mole," said Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester says the agenda is the outgrowth of a bipartisan Future of Work caucus she started prior to the pandemic meant to look at the effects of automation on the workforce.
"And in particular women, people of color, veterans, people with disabilities, who could fall behind and could be at risk of losing their job due to automation," she said.
Most of the legislation has bipartisan support and sponsorship in both chambers of Congress, according to Blunt Rochester.
"Our hope, particularly bills like The Jobs Act, our nursing workforce shortage act, these are things that are bipartisan and they are problems that we are seeing across the country," said Blunt Rochester, "so I've had very positive responses from my Republican colleagues and the leadership."
Blunt Rochester's Jobs Agenda includes these legislative items:
- The Jobs Act - This bipartisan and bicameral bill would expand eligibility for federal Pell Grant programs to individuals interested in pursuing short-term, high-quality education and training programs to address the worker shortage by closing the skills gap.
- The Housing Supply and Affordability Act - This bipartisan and bicameral bill would create a new Local Housing Policy Grant (LHPG) program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
- The Clean Slate Act - This bipartisan and bicameral bill would remove major barriers for many Americans in finding employment, securing housing, and accessing education by automatically sealing the federal records of individuals convicted of low-level, nonviolent drug offenses after they successfully complete their sentence.
- The Building Resilient Supply Chains Act - The legislation authorizes $41 billion of funding for fiscal year (FY) 2024 through 2028 to support grants, loans, and loan guarantees that support the development, diversification, preservation, improvement, restoration, and expansion of supply chains and the domestic manufacturing of critical goods, industrial equipment, and manufacturing technology.
- The Supply CHAINS Act - This bill creates a dedicated supply chain office led by an Assistant Secretary in the Department of Commerce, requires the Assistant Secretary to map and monitor supply chains to identify vulnerabilities, directs the office to establish standards and best practices for U.S. companies to address supply chain vulnerabilities, and commissions an independent study to determine whether a grant and loan making authority is warranted.
- The Immersive Technology for the American Workforce Act - This bipartisan bill would amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) by creating a 5-year grant program at the Department of Labor to support community colleges and career and technical education centers in developing education and training programs for workforce development utilizing immersive technology.
- The National Nursing Workforce Center Act - This bipartisan and bicameral bill would establish a 3-year pilot program through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support state-based nursing workforce centers. The legislation would also broaden HRSA’s authority to establish Health Workforce Research Centers on any program under the Public Health Service Act and give HRSA clear authority to establish a nursing-focused research and technical assistance center under the Health Workforce Research Center Program.