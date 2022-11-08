Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester has won her reelection bid to Delaware's lone congressional seat.
Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, defeated Republican Lee Murphy in the only federal race on Delaware's ballot Tuesday, securing her fourth term in the U.S. House. She was first elected in 2016 and became the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress.
This race marked the third time Murphy, an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor, has run for Blunt Rochester's seat. He lost to Blunt Rochester in the general election in 2020 and failed to get the Republican nomination in 2018.
