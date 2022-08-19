If you want to see the PGA Tour in person at the Wilmington Country Club, you're running out of time to get tickets.
Officials with the PGA Tour announced that tickets for Friday and Saturday's second and third rounds are sold out, with just limited space remaining for Sunday's final round.
The PGA Tour is making its first ever stop in Delaware this weekend, holding the second leg of the PGA Tour Playoffs that conclude next week when the top 30 players in the ranking system compete in the TOUR Championship.
You can purchase tickets and parking on their website.