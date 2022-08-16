The BMW Championship will feature some of the worlds best golfers on the grounds of Wilmington Country Club, but what it won't have is parking.
Vince Pellegrino from the Western Golf Association says ticket holders must register for parking at the tournament's satellite locations ahead of time.
"They need to get the parking in advance of the championship, unless they're going to come via rideshare," Pellegrino told WDEL News. "What that allows us to do is to make sure we have enough busses, we have enough space to accommodate everybody."
Parking passes can be purchased at bmwchampionship.com/spectator-information
Officials are expecting upwards of 25,000 visitors per day at the tournament.
"We want to exact numbers each day - or at least an idea - so that we make we can accommodate and make sure it's a good experience for the people who are coming," Pellegrino said.
General parking will be available at satellite locations for visitors coming from the north and the south.
"There's parking at Delaware Park and also at Longwood Gardens. So we have two locations that are on opposite sides of the golf course," Pellegrino said.
The designated rideshare drop-off/pick-up location at Winterthur Museum - 4901 Kennett Pike.
The entire list of parking options can be found at bmwchampionship.com/spectator-information
Scheduled tee times for the championship start at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.