Patrick Cantlay, the winner of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club wasn't the only one smiling following the tournament.
Wilmington Country Club Tournament Chairman Tom Humphrey was all smiles during a post tournament interview with WDEL on Monday, August 22, 2022, talking about how well the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup went.
"It was an unbelievable week for the global golf world to come see, for the first time, Delaware and Wilmington Country Club," said Humphrey.
"And the comments that we got back from the folks on the PGA Tour, not just the staff but also the players and the caddies, which are very important, all the Western Golf Association people that came in from all over the country, the BMW folks that were here, they just all had so many nice things to say about the quality of our golf course, the quality and size of our facility here, and actually most importantly just really great comments about our members, and the people that they met in Delaware, so friendly, so happy to have this event, and appreciative of the opportunity."
Cantlay birdied the 17th hole to take a one shot lead over Scott Stallings into the 18th hole, the kind of drama Humphrey says the PGA Tour imagined when they set the course routing.
"It occurred to me after I saw the routing that they had, the brilliance of it in that everything sort of ended up right in front of the clubhouse," said Humphrey. "They put the fan experience on the practice range, but then the way they routed it with our 17th hole, the par 3 with the water in front, which is a really great hole, as (tournament) number 15.
"We were sort of thinking we really like that, we like that to be 17 but as it went from [tournament] 15 and then 16 and 17 back to 18 it was all right there. So you had the stands there, but as the tournament finishes everybody sort of congregates there.
"And when I was on the 18th green Sunday night as the final groups were coming up, I looked to my right and it was just a sea of people down both sides of the fairway. I mean Delaware showed up."
All of those visitors still there at the end resulted in some delays getting everyone onto shuttle buses and back to satellite parking lots, but Humphrey said it was a testament to the excitement of the tournament.
The course itself held up very well to the best golfers in the world Humphrey said with a winning score of 14 under par, as compared to 26 under par last year at Caves Valley in Maryland. The PGA and Western Golf Association announced during tournament week that Caves Valley would again host the BMW Championship in 2025.
So if the BMW Championship calls Wilmington Country Club in the future, will Humphrey answer?
"We need to let things settle a little bit," Humphrey said. "We need to find out first and foremost did our members have a good time? Did they enjoy themselves? Were they proud of the club? Do they want to go through the process we went through sometime in the future to do something similar? We need to let them have a chance to think about that.
"But we also need to get feedback from the BMW Corporation. Did they have a good time? Were their clients entertained? Did they like coming to Delaware, as well as the PGA Tour and the Western Golf Association.
"Based on everything that everybody said to me over the past week and certainly Sunday night, genuinely, they were blown away by Delaware, and by this area, and the support, and Wilmington Country Club.
"We will definitely answer the phone."